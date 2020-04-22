Brad Pitt Has ‘So Much In Common’ With Alia Shawkat: The Truth About Their Relationship Status

As fans buzz over Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat’s relationship after she was spotted biking out of his gated community, we have the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what’s going on between these two!

Brad Pitt, 56, has been spending quite a bit of time with Alia Shawkat, 31, recently, but they’re still JUST friend, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY confirm. “Brad laughs off dating rumors because he gets it all the time,” our source explained. “Right now, they are just friends who have so much in common. It’s very much a best friends vibe with Brad and Alia, as they have a great connection with similar interests and likes in the arts.” The insider added that Alia has been a “trusted outlet” for Brad, and that she’s a “great person” for him to “hang out with and be real with.”

On April 18, Alia was photographed riding her bike out of the gates of Brad’s community, which led fans to speculate that she had been popping in to visit the actor amidst the coronavirus quarantine. These two have been friendly for quite some time now, though — they attended a comedy show in October 2019, and in November, Alia was spotted with Brad at an art gallery. She also joined him for a trip to Kanye West’s Sunday Service. In March, they attended a concert together, and were photographed grabbing a bite from In-N-Out on the same day.

Since Brad’s split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, he has taken up an interest in the arts, which is where his connection with Alia began (she is an actress and an artist). “Brad is a fan of Alia’s work,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “Alia is kind of a big deal in the LA art scene, and since the divorce, Brad has been hanging out in that world more and more. [Art] is a huge part of his life, so it makes sense that his social group has expanded to other artists.”

After a busy beginning to 2020, where he was the star of awards season and even won an Oscar, Brad has been laying low. The quarantine regulations are the perfect excuse for him to focus on himself and his kids while coming down from a very hectic few months!