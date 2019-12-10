Brad Pitt Finally Addresses Rumors That He’s Dating Again 3 Years After Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt is setting the record straight. The actor opened up to the New York Times about his career, personal life and even discussed ‘how many women’ he has been linked to since his 2016 split form Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt, 55, opened up about his dating life after splitting from his wife, Angelina Jolie, 44, in 2016. In a new profile, published on Dec. 9 by the New York Times Magazine, the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star discussed everything from acting to parsing out a few details about his personal life. When asked by writer David Marchese if Brad ever read anything about himself, the actor was quite frank. “I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” Brad shared. “I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true — I just flashed on something, but maybe it doesn’t mean anything.” And the actor didn’t stop there.

Brad went on to share that his humble means of maneuvering the industry were born quite early on in his career. “When I first started my career, I was in USA Today,” he shared. “I was pretty pleased with myself. Two days after it came out, I go over to a friend-of-a-friend’s house. In the kitchen I look down and there’s a litter box for the cat — and there’s my piece in USA Today with a cat turd on top of it. That pretty much defines it.” Clearly, Brad hasn’t been paying any mind to rumors.

But fans continue to speculate about the status of Brad’s personal life and his relationships. As many know, Brad kindled a relationship with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina, in 2004. The pair swiftly became a hot commodity in Hollywood and went on to share six children together — three adopted children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, along with their three biological children, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. The couple split when Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 and have been in the midst of an intense custody battle since. Since that time, though, Brad has been linked to a number of women, as he mentioned. The actor was even linked to Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, which proved to only be rumors.

Though his personal life is still in flux, Brad has been enjoying a lot of success in his professional career. The actor earned a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nomination for his work in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, for which he earned rave reviews. He is already on a roll, too, when it comes to collecting titles and awards for his work as Cliff Booth in the film, and earned an honor from the National Board Of Review for his work in front of and behind the camera. As awards season heats up, fans cannot wait to see the statuettes Brad collects in the coming months, and who he brings on the red carpet!