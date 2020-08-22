How Angelina Jolie Plans To Distract Her Kids In A ‘Fun Way’ On Brad Pitt Wedding Anniversary

Angelina Jolie would have celebrated six years of marriage with Brad Pitt on Aug. 23 if they were still together and she still thinks it’s ‘very important’ to make the day a ‘happy and joyful’ one for their six children.

Angelina Jolie, 45, may no longer be romantically involved with Brad Pitt, 56, but that’s not stopping her from making what would have been their six-year wedding anniversary a memorable time for their six children. The actress plans on getting through the day, which is on Aug. 23, by spreading fun and love to her kids, including Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. “Angelina will go out of her way to make [her wedding anniversary] an extra fun day for the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “That’s very important to her.”

It turns out Angie has had the idea to make it a joyous day for her kids more than once since her and Brad’s split in 2016. “Last year she took them to Disneyland to just take everyone’s minds off the anniversary but this year, because of the pandemic, they’ll be sticking closer to home,” the source explained. “She will make it fun though, games and a barbecue, with lots of treats. She’s very concerned about making it a happy and joyful day for her family.”

The Girl Interrupted star is known for being very close to her kids so it’s not too surprising that she would focus on them during the bittersweet day. “She’s very tuned into them and their needs,” the source confirmed. “As for her, she won’t be wallowing, she’ll be having fun with her family. She’s in a good place. Her kids bring her so much joy and having them all together at home is very special for her.”

Although Angelina and Brad are no longer together, they co-parent their children by sharing custody and the hunky actor has even been seen at his ex’s house several times to visit the kids since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He rode up to the $25 million Los Feliz estate in an impressive motorcycle on some visits and looked comfortable but kept his outing low-key by keeping his helmet on in front of cameras.

Angelina has been pretty quiet about her split from Brad but she did touch upon the reason she separated from him in an interview with Vogue in June. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” she told the outlet. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”