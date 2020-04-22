Brad Pitt Getting ‘More Quality Time’ With Kids During Isolation & He’s ‘Cherishing’ It

Brad Pitt has been using this time of quarantine to spend more time with his six kids, who he co-parents with ex Angelina Jolie, and considers the opportunity for extra visits to be ‘a silver lining’ in this ‘crazy time.’

Brad Pitt, 56, is taking in the precious extra time he’s getting with his six children, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 44, due to the stay-at-home orders the coronavirus pandemic has been causing and he’s looking at the bright side of things. “Brad is closer than ever to his kids and is continuing to see them during the shutdown,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are still spending lots of quality time with him, actually more than they have in a long time because they are all staying put. Neither Angie or Brad are on location right now and the kids aren’t seeing their friends or going out to take extracurricular classes so in some ways this has really meant even more quality time for them all. Brad cherishes his time with his kids so a big silver lining in this crazy time is more quality time with them.”

Brad has been regularly seeing his kids, who include Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Knox and Vivienne, 11, ever since he and Angelina, whom he divorced in 2016, came up with a private custody deal in Nov. 2018, but the increase in time together is proving to be nice for not just him, but all of them. “Brad‘s relationship with Zahara is wonderful, she adores her dad,” the source continued. “There has never been an issue there so there was nothing to improve. Brad loves his kids dearly and they love him. Yes, there was a time when things were strained between him and Maddox, but that’s improved greatly. Brad‘s very happy about the direction it’s going in. He doesn’t share a lot though, he’s very private when it comes to the kids. He guards their privacy with his life.”