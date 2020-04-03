How Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Handling Co-Parenting While Staying ‘As Protected As Possible’

Keeping their kids safe is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s top priority, and they’re managing to co-parent expertly during the pandemic while doing so. We’ve learned exclusively how they’re making it happen.

In these times of uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis, Angelina Jolie, 44, and Brad Pitt, 56, are doing everything they can to keep life as normal as possible for their kids. Angelina is big on structure and sticking to a schedule when it comes to parenting, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and that includes maintaining her normal custody arrangement with her ex-husband for their five youngest kids — Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Maddox, 18, is currently home from college in South Korea, too, so he’s joining their siblings wherever they go! Though the family is following California’s stay-at-home orders and staying safe, the fact of the matter is that the kids have two homes. Nothing’s going to stop them from seeing their father.

While “nothing has changed there,” when it comes to custody, the source said, it’s not as if the exes are letting their children run around like the pandemic isn’t happening. “Both Brad and Angelina are taking this seriously and following all guidelines to make sure they are all as protected as possible.” Luckily, Angelina and Brad have incredible homes with “huge outdoor spaces,” so seven people aren’t cooped up inside at the same time. At their father’s, that includes a backyard skate park! A life spent traveling around with their superstar parents has prepared everyone for so much togetherness, though.

“The kids do miss their friends and all their activities, but they’re coping well because they’re such a tight unit,” the source said. “They’re used to having long stretches where they only have each other to play with so they’re better prepared for this than a lot of kids.” Angelina’s especially happy that they get to keep up the custody arrangement with Brad because she’s seen how he’s much he’s grown into being a hands-on dad.

“Angelina appreciates that Brad gives [their kids] his undivided attention when they’re with him,” a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. That includes cooking, doing crafts, and helping them with homework. The admiration is mutual. “Brad admires how diverse [Angelina] has made the kids’ educations. He’s very proud of how smart and worldly his kids are. They amaze him.”