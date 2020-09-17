Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Claps Back When Fan Asks Why She ‘Hates’ Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s rumored flame Nicole Poturalski took the high road after someone accused her of disliking his ex Angelina Jolie.

Nicole Poturalski, 27, the woman who has become the name on everyone’s lips thanks to the romance speculation she’s been fueling with hunky Brad Pitt, 56, expertly slammed someone who had something rude to say on her Instagram page. The German stunner posted two Instagram images of her rocking an orange ensemble earlier this week with a very upbeat caption. “Happy people don’t hate,” she wrote along with three heart emojis. Here comes the trolls! “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina (Jolie),” the hater wrote in response. “Practice what you preach, girl.” She simply replied by saying, “Not hating (on) anyone).”

Her “Happy people don’t hate” comment was also posted at an interesting time due to the latest developments between Brad & Angelina in their years-long custody battle with one another. Angie tried to delay proceedings by requesting to have the judge on their case (John W. Ouderkirk) removed. Documents she filed on August 7 alleged that he “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.”

Brad shot back at his ex, claiming that her actions to remove the judge from their case would hurt their children (Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, both 12). “Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” his attorneys state in the legal documents.

The Thor actor, meanwhile, raised a lot of eyebrows after rumors started to grow about his apparent coupling with Nicole. They were reportedly seen in a lip lock before boarding a private jet from Paris to his chateaux in the south of France late last month.

“Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY shortly after news broke about his alleged romance with Nicole while adding, “She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue.”