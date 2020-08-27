Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids Out For Dinner After Brad Pitt Escapes To France With New GF

Mom of the year! Angelina Jolie stepped out for a sushi dinner at Nobu Malibu with her 6 kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne & Knox.

Angelina Jolie, 45, is a super mom! The Lara Croft star was spotted taking her six kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, for dinner at Nobu’s ritzy Malibu location on Thursday, Aug. 27. The group arrived via a large black SUV to the restaurant, all wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Angelina stunned in a long nude colored silk dress, featuring a ribbon tie at the waist and short-sleeves.

She added her signature $31,600 yellow gold “Ballon Bleu” Cartier watch on her left wrist, matching perfectly to her gold hoop earrings. Angelina finished her ensemble with a camel pair of sandals, a white leather handbag and black cotton mask. The 45-year-old appeared to be the dressiest in the bunch, as the kids opted to for a laid back vibe including jeans, sweatshirts and sneakers. Shiloh — towering over little sister Vivienne — rocked a beige pair of shorts and black Converse sneakers, while both Zahara and Knox rocked Nike shoes.

The outing comes after it was reported that Angelina’s ex Brad Pitt, 56, was reportedly seen kissing model Nicole Poturalski, 27 in Paris by OK! Magazine. The duo were allegedly “acting like loved up teenagers,” according to a source quoted in the magazine, also adding that the Oscar winner didn’t seem to mind being being in a “semi-public place” where people could see them. Brad was also described as being “super attentive to her.” The duo could also been in a photo boarding a private plane to the south of France.

Although they split in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage, the couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized — but their “romantic feelings” are definitely in the past. “Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life,” a source close to the actress spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY regarding her thoughts on Brad and Nicole. “She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue,” the insider also said.