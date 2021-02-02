Angelina Jolie Styles Maddox’s Hair & Enjoys Lunch With Shiloh, Vivienne, & Zahara In New Pics

Angelina Jolie gave British Vogue an intimate glimpse into her life as a mother. See black and white photos of the actress and humanitarian with her children for the March 2021 issue.

Angelina Jolie and her children are as close as ever, and that came through beautifully in new black and white photos featuring the actress, 45, with her youngsters. In the March 2021 issue of British Vogue, part of the outlet’s Global Vogue Creative issue, the Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner can be seen in candid moments with four of her six children. In one image, Angelina combed her hands through son Maddox‘s hair, which you can see below.

The 19-year-old’s long locks were pulled up by his doting mom, as readers could just glimpse a tattoo on the teenager’s torso. While working with Maddox’s hairdo, Angie held a clip in between her teeth, prepping to style her eldest’s hair. Maddox sat still in a pair of black jeans with a tear at one of his knees. The beautifully captured moment simply served to highlight how close Angie is with her son. But there were more images, as well.

Another photo featured that humanitarian sitting down for a meal with three more of her children — 14-year-old Shiloh, 16-year-old Zahara, and 12-year-old Vivienne. The image featured the quartet chatting over their food, full of assorted delectables. The outdoor eating area was such a picturesque setting, and Vivienne appeared to be leading domestic duties by standing at the table while her mom and siblings sat.

Along with the intimate portraits, Angelina opened up about what a typical day looks like for her and her children. “Well, I was never very good at sitting still,” she admitted. “Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense,” she said.

“I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom,” the actress went on. “I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.” But for the past few years, Angie has been more focused on unifying her family, as divorce and custody proceedings with her ex, Brad Pitt, continue. “The past few years have been pretty hard,” she admitted. “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

The British Vogue March Global Creativity issue is available via digital download and on newsstands Friday 5th February.

All 27 international Vogues are dedicating their March issues to Creativity. Each issue is a celebration of those who encourage us to look at life in a new way, featuring portfolios of the brightest young stars in fashion, music, art and film, alongside inspiring editorials and extraordinary fashion through each Vogue’s local lens.