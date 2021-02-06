Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, Debuts New Top Knot Hair Style On Trip With Sister Zahara, 16 & Mom Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh has stepped out with a new hairstyle! The youngster rocked a top knot while on a shopping trip with her mom and sister.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a new ‘do! The 14-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and her estranged ex Brad Pitt stepped out with her mom and big sis Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, on February 6, and debuted a top knot! She slicked her sandy blonde hair back into a high bun while rocking an all black outfit. She opted for a pair of ripped black jeans, a black Cirque du Soleil hoodie and pink sneakers.

Her Maleficent star mom cut a chic figure in a long black trench coat with a black top underneath and a matching face mask. Newly-minted 16-year-old Zahara rounded out the trio in a matching black ‘fit. She wore an oversized black sweater with light wash blue jeans and black sneakers. The mother-daughter trio have been shopping up a storm lately! They were recently spotted on a similar outing on for Zahara’s 16th birthday, and visited an Ethiopian boutique for the big day. They browsed through colorful clothing in the shop and looked like they were having a great time.

The notoriously private mom to six children recently opened up about her breakup with Brad Pitt in a rare interview with British Vogue. Though the A-lister doesn’t mention Brad by name, she indirectly refers to their 2016 split when asked if she feels as if she’s at a “happy stage” in her life. “I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard,” Angelina said. “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

“But I’m not there. I’m not there yet,” she continued. “But I hope to be. I’m planning on it. I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because… I don’t know… maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”