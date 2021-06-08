Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, Wears Cute Shorts & Summer Outfit While Out With Angelina Jolie & 5 Siblings

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is growing up fast! The tall teen looked all ready for summer when she arrived in New York with her mom and siblings on June 5.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt could be a future runway star — if she wants to! The 14-year-old, who is already almost taller than her mom Angelina Jolie, looked effortlessly chic in a pair of black cut off jean shorts, as she and her famous family arrived at the JFK airport June 5. SEE THE PICS HERE.

The stylish teenager paired her shorts with a black hooded sweatshirt and black high top vans skateboard shoes. She wore a black backpack slung over one shoulder and pulled a silver carry-on size rolling bag. In keeping with her aesthetic, her face mask was also black.

Shiloh’s siblings — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12, — were equally dressed down for their trip from Los Angeles to New York.

But, the kids’ movie star mom Angelina maintained her signature glamorous style in a tan Christian Dior trench coat paired with wide leg grey trousers. She carried a Celine tote bag and Louis Vuitton luggage as she led her brood out of the airport.

The night before their trip to New York the photogenic family enjoyed a night out at Hollywood hotspot TAO. They were all there celebrating Angelina’s 46th birthday.

The getaway to NYC comes less than two-weeks after Angelina’s ex Brad Pitt, 57, won joint custody of their five youngest kids. Their eldest, Maddox, who is now a University student is no longer a minor, and therefore exempt from the custody ruling.

Although the court ruling has been made, the battle is not over because Angelina has reportedly vowed to appeal the decision because she feels it’s unfair that their teenaged kids were banned from testifying in court on their own behalf.

Brad and Angelina met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2006, and quickly fell in love. But they didn’t get married until Aug. 2014. Sadly just two years later, in Sept. 2016, they announced they were splitting.