Angelina Jolie Slams Brad Pitt’s Alleged Plan to ‘Mastermind’ Control Of Winery In Documents

Angelina Jolie has filed a countersuit to ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s lawsuit over the sale of her 50% stake in their winery in France, Chateau Miraval, and the Maleficent star, 47, had some harsh words in the official documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Angelina’s former investment company, Nouvel, claims in part that “Brad Pitt has been waging a vindictive war against her and Nouvel.” The papers further state that the company is seeking $250 million in damages for the allegedly “illegal and malicious actions of Pitt and his allies” to “injure” Nouvel by “devaluing its investments and depriving it of its proper role in the management of Chateau Miraval the world-famous producer of rose wine.”

The documents further state that, “These counterclaims lay bare the true nature of Pitt’s egregious misconduct. To be clear, it is Pitt, and not Jolie, Nouvel or any of the other Defendants, who has acted in a hostile, destructive, and illegal manner. Pitt’s behavior has caused serious harm to Nouvel.” In the legal filing, the Salt actress’s attorneys allege that Brad, 58, “masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize control” of the embattled vineyard and that he’d adopted a “classic ‘blame the victim’ strategy” in their ongoing battle.

The docs also allege that Brad has “frozen Nouvel out of Château Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom” and that he has “wasted its assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations and other funds restoring a recording studio.”

A source close to Brad pushed back in new comments. “On background, sadly this is yet another rehash and repackaging of old material to try and distract from the other party’s own behavior,” they told HollywoodLife. The latest development further escalates the volatile post-divorce proceedings between Brad and Angie, who share kids Maddox, 21, Zahara, 17, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. All six were at the winery to celebrate when the former couple married there in 2014.

A close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July how the dispute was affecting her. “Miraval used to be her happy place with Brad and the kids, it’s where she got married, so as you can imagine the decision to let it go was not an easy one, there were a lot of tears shed,” they told HL. “But she felt like it was the right choice for her and she’s more than confident that the court will find in her favor, still it’s really not something she wants to dwell on.”