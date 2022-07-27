Why Angelina Jolie Isn’t Celebrating Her Latest Win Against Brad Pitt In Miraval Lawsuit

Angelina Jolie gained a small victory in ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s lawsuit against her over the sale of her 50% stake in their French winery, Chateau Miraval, allegedly without his knowledge. The 47-year-old Maleficent actress’ team subpoenaed correspondence documents from Brad, 58, his company Mondo Bongo, and his business manager on Friday, July 22, and a Los Angeles judge accepted the subpoena and said Brad must provide her legal team with the requested documents. And despite this being a positive step forward in the contentious legal battle, Angelina is not celebrating, according to a source close to the star.

“It’s vindicating for Angelina that the judge ruled in her favor [and Brad has to hand over his financial docs] but she’s not sitting around celebrating, the whole situation is still a very painful reminder for her of everything her family has lost,” a person close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Miraval used to be her happy place with Brad and the kids, it’s where she got married, so as you can imagine the decision to let it go was not an easy one, there were a lot of tears shed. But she felt like it was the right choice for her and she’s more than confident that the court will find in her favor, still it’s really not something she wants to dwell on.”

And despite the whole situation being “painful” for the mom of three, she is doing quite well personally, according to the source. “Angelina is the happiest anyone has seen her in a long time, getting out of LA with the kids has been so good for her,” they explained. “Obviously, she’s been very consumed with work but as the director and producer she’s had a lot of say in the schedule and she’s made sure there’s some reasonable downtime so that she can also enjoy this break with her kids.”

Angie shares six kids with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star: Maddox, 21, Zahara, 17, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. The Salt actress was spotted in Rome, Italy headed to the Vatican Museum on July 20 with daughter Zahara. Before that, they were seen holding hands as they strolled the streets of New York City.

All of Angie and Brad’s children were present when they walked down the aisle at Miraval in 2014 after nine years of dating. The former power couple purchased the state in 2008 for $28.4 million, and it’s now worth $167 million. Brad previously accused his ex of purposefully “inflicting harm” on him with the sale of her stake, which went to the wine group Tenute del Mondo, which falls under the Stoli Group. “Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” Brad’s lawyers claimed in the documents. “By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt.”