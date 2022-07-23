Angelina Jolie Bonds With Daughter Zahara, 17, On Outing To Vatican Museum In Rome

Angelina Jolie, 47, was all smiles during her recent outing with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17. The actress was photographed visiting the Vatican Museum in Rome, Italy with the teen, on July 20, and looked radiant. They were seen walking down the outside steps of the popular tourist attraction with a few other people and donned casual and comfortable-looking outfits.

Angelina was a beauty in a white short-sleeved summer dress and slip-on shoes while Zahara rocked a brown short-sleeved top, a black mini skirt, and white sneakers. Both ladies had their hair down and the doting mom added see-through sunglasses to her look. She also carried a small white purse as she showed off natural-looking makeup.

Angelina and Zahara’s latest Rome outing isn’t the first one we’ve seen them on together. They were recently spotted shopping in the city just four weeks ago and held hands, showing off their sweet bond. The Girl, Interrupted star wore another white outfit that consisted of a tank top and loose pants while Zahara wore a black short-sleeved crop top with a black and white patterned long skirt.

In addition to Zahara, Angelina is the mom of five other children, including Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, all of whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt. The loving mom is often seen out and about with her brood whether she’s in the United States or overseas in other incredible countries. She also recently celebrated Vivienne and Knox’s birthday in Rome, where she’s been staying for a while due to work, and Brad flew there to reportedly celebrate with them.

“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on the movie, Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” a source recently EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays. But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”