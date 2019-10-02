Report
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Never Wanted To Marry Brad Pitt: She Felt ‘Pressured’ By Him To Do It

brad pitt angelina jolie
Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie, dressed in a brown gown, shops with her two daughters Vivian and Sahara at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles.
Angelina Jolie grabs a sushi lunch with Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne before making a trip to Best Buy. Angelina returned to Los Angeles from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the actress is shooting the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.
Angelina Jolie grabs a sushi lunch with Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne before making a trip to Best Buy. Angelina returned to Los Angeles from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the actress is shooting the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.
Marriage is NOT on Angelina Jolie’s radar three years after her split from Brad Pitt. Actually, she never even wanted to marry Brad, either, according to a new report!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage was short-lived, and a new report claims that, if Angelina had her way, they would have never tied the knot at all! “[Angelina] will never get married again,” Us Weekly reports. “She felt that Brad pressured her [to do so].” Rather than focusing on a relationship, Angelina is “enjoying being on her own,” according to the mag. Angie and Brad were together for nearly ten years before they finally decided to wed in August 2014, but just two years later, they shocked the world by ending their relationship in Sept. 2016. Now, three years later, the exes have yet to finalize their divorce, although they did become legally ‘single’ earlier this year.

Sorting things out following the split has not been easy for Brangelina. After all, they have six kids — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11 — together. For the first two years after their breakup, Brad and Angelina were embroiled in a bitter custody battle. They finally came to a temporary agreement in November 2018, but are still hashing out a permanent plan. The pair’s current agreement reportedly allows Brad much more time with the children than he was previously getting, although he’s made a point to keep his time with the kids out of the public eye.

On the other hand, Angelina is photographed out and about with her brood quite often. Just earlier this week, she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, with five of the kids (Maddox was not in attendance, as he’s off at college). The paparazzi often catches Angie and the kids out and about while running errands, grabbing food and more.

Angelina was previously married to Johnny Lee Miller in March 1996, but the marriage only lasted about one year. She then wed Billy Bob Thornton in May 2000, but they split just two years later in 2002. The actress then met her third husband, Brad, on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. She certainly has a complicated relationship history, and it looks like she’s hoping to put all that WAY in the past now that she’s (technically) single again.