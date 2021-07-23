Breaking News

Angelina Jolie Wins Battle To Remove Judge Who Awarded Brad Pitt More Time With Kids From Case

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie with Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Actors Angelina Jolie, right, and Brad Pitt, second left,are seen with children Maddox, left, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Venice,. Angelina Jolie is in Venice to shoot scenes of the movie "The Tourist", by director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Jolie Pitt, Venice, Italy - 16 Feb 2010
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with Children Pax Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arrive at Haneda International airport, Japan - 28 Jul 2013
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 05 Feb 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

The judge that Angelina Jolie wanted to be ousted from her and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal case has been removed for violating his ‘ethical obligations.’

UPDATE 07/23/21, 3:36pm EST: A spokesperson for Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s court victory. “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue, but the facts haven’t changed,” they told HollywoodLife. “There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge – and the many experts who testified – to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests. We will continue to do what’s necessary legally based on those detailed findings of what’s best for the children.” HL has reached out Angelina’s team for comment.

ORIGINAL: Score one for Angelina Jolie. After Angie, 46, unsuccessfully tried to get Judge John Ouderkirk disqualified from her custody battle with Brad Pitt, a panel of three appellate judges reversed a previous court’s ruling in an opinion submitted on Friday (July 23). The judges found that Judge Ouderkirk “violated his ethical obligations” and disqualified him – meaning he’s now ineligible from serving as a temporary judge in the case. This is the private judge who granted Brad, 57, more time with their five minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — but that ruling is now void after this ruling. (Maddox, 19, is no longer part of the custody case due to being legally an adult.)

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
On July 23, 2021, Angelina Jolie won a stunning victory in her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The judges, who oversaw the hearing on July 9, determined that Judge Ouderkirk’s “failure to make mandatory disclosures” about other legal proceedings involving Brad’s legal counseling “might cause an objective person, aware of all of the facts” to doubt Judge Ouderkirk’s impartiality. Angie failed to have the judge, who is also overseeing her and Brad’s divorce dispute, removed from the custody case last November. Her lawyers argued that Judge Ouderkirk “denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.” In May HollywoodLife confirmed that the judge had awarded Brad joint custody of their children.

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie Out & About With Her Kids: Photos With Shiloh, The Twins & More

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing Louis Vuitton handbag, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive to La Girafe Restaurant on July 22, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo by Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt,Zahara Jolie-Pitt,Angelina Jolie,Shiloh Jolie-Pitt,Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt Ref: SPL5240897 220721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Angelina Jolie with children Pax, Zahara and Shiloh seen shopping at trendy KITH's in Paris, France on July 22nd 2021. ||. 22 Jul 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773306_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie goes shopping with Zahara and Pax at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Angelina Jolie ruling
An excerpt of the ruling that was delivered on July 23 by the Second Appellate District. (Court of Appeal Of The State of California)

Celebrity divorce lawyer, Raoul Felder spoke to HollywoodLife about the ruling, explaining what it means for the battling exes. “The decision is long and convoluted and goes into general principles of law, but to cut to the chase, the present judge is removed,” the attorney said. “There’s going to be a new judge… He didn’t do anything criminal or accepted money unethically or anything like that. It just simply means he omitted certain things that he should have not omitted and as a result a reasonable person could object to his own objectivity. And that’s what it’s all about, because the law bends over backwards in these cases to make sure everybody’s getting a fair shake.”

Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Angelina with the five minor children that she shares with ex Brad. From left to right: Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara, and Knox. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“The disturbing part is this is after a lot of litigation so I don’t know how far back this disqualification will effectively be. It may be right to the beginning of the case, the beginning of the custody battle,” Felder added, noting that the July 23 decision “may create chaos…depending upon how far back it goes.”

As for Pitt, Felder said there’s nothing that the actor can really do to appeal the decision. “The final word has been spoken. There’s no higher court as a practical proposition that these people could go to if they’re dissatisfied with this,” he said.