Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Was Violent Against Their Children In New Countersuit

Angelina Jolie accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of being physically violent towards the actress and their six children in new court papers related to the former couple’s ongoing legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery. HollywoodLife obtained Angelina’s cross complaint which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, October 4. The Maleficent actress, 47, claimed that the negotiations over the French winery “had broken down” after Brad, 58 allegedly demanded she sign a NDA prohibiting her from discussing her ex-husband’s “physical and emotional abuse” outside of court. Angelina then shared a story where Brad allegedly had a “physical and verbal outburst” against his then-wife and their kids on a plane in September 2016, just days before Angelina filed for divorce.

The couple once known as “Brangelina” and their six children were flying from France to California, according to Angelina, when Brad allegedly accused the Girl, Interrupted star of being “too deferential” to their kids. The Bullet Train actor allegedly “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” in the airplane bathroom, the court filing says, before he allegedly pushed her against the wall. Brad also allegedly “punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times”, which caused Angelina to exit the bathroom.

One of the six children allegedly came to Angelina’s defense, which caused an altercation between Brad and the kids. He allegedly “choked one of his children and struck another,” according to Angelina’s suit, which also accused Brad of “pouring beer and red wine on the children.” The F.B.I. apparently opened an investigation into the incident at the time but declined to bring criminal charges, according to the filing, though Angelina said in her filing that the government “had probable cause” to charge Brad with a federal crime.

“She has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day,” Angelina’s lawyers wrote in the cross complaint. “But when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time.” HL has reached out to Brad’s rep and lawyer for comment.

Also in the filing, Angelina claimed that there was “no written or verbal understanding” in regards to the ownership of their multi-million dollar Chateau Miraval winery in the event that “Brangelina” split. Angelina previously sold her half share of the French winery to Russian Ogliarch Yuri Shefler, the owner of the company which makes the Russian vodka Stolichnaya, renamed Stoli. Brad has slammed his ex-wife and accused her of trying to “inflict harm” on him by selling her stake.

The former couple bought the winery in 2008, which is known for their world class rosé, for $28.4 million. The massive property was later where they tied the knot in 2014 in the presence of their kids Maddox, 21, Zahara, 17, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.