Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: Their Exciting Reunions Since Split – SAG Awards Hug & More

Although they officially split in 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited quite a few times! See pics and get more details on their holiday get together, recent virtual reunion, and more!

Fans around the world were devastated when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their split in 2005. But in the years since their breakup, there have been a number of glimmers of hope that these two are on better than good terms! Brad and Jen have actually reunited and spent more time together since Brad’s 2016 divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Jen’s split from Justin Theroux.

The former couple’s longtime admirers have watched with great interest to see if these reunions were just friendly or something more romantic. Over the course of the last year alone, the two have been spotted backstage at awards shows, and even getting together for table reads of famous Hollywood films. Take a look below at some of Brad and Jen’s biggest reunions so far!

Jen’s 50th Birthday Party

One of their more surprising get-togethers came when Brad attended Jen’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles! Brad was seen, above, waiting outside the venue to head in. Once inside, the former couple shared a really sweet moment.

“They talked for just a little bit at her party,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It was very cordial, very nice. Everyone is in a good place with each other, but it wasn’t like they were hanging out all night or anything like that. It was seen as a really nice gesture by her for him being there and something that she really appreciated. The basis of their night together was that they are in a completely good place and had a very nice conversation, exchanging pleasantries with each other. It was nice that they could both be so mature and natural around each other.”

Jen’s Holiday Party

Back in December 2019, the exes also reunited at Jen’s holiday party. The moment was incredibly meaningful for both, especially Brad! A source close to the stars shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL how much the moment meant to the A-list actor.

“Spending time with Jen in a friendly atmosphere was therapeutic for Brad, who never wanted things with her to end on a sour note,” the source said. “It makes him happy, and it shows him that people really can figure out their differences and move forward. He finds it promising that he’s been able to rectify past faults and be in a great place again with Jen.”

The Screen Actors Guild Awards

It was the picture seen around the world. At the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jen was greeted backstage by her former husband. The two beamed at one another following their wins and Brad was even seen holding on to Jen’s hand as she walked away to do press! Coincidentally, a source close to the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star shared that he orchestrated their run-in.

“He finally got her attention, they briefly hugged and exchanged pleasantries,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “The picture that shows his hand on her when he gently pulled her back to say congratulations. The whole moment that lasted about a half a minute or a minute was spearheaded all by Brad, he was the person who wanted it to happen. They both left with a smile. It was a real nice moment.”

‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ Table Read

A virtual table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High,' for charity is now set for Sept 17 at 9PM ET on FB & TikTok. Cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. pic.twitter.com/3bvupR3Rv6 — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) September 14, 2020

There was no denying how happy Brad and Jen looked when they logged on for the Fast Times At Ridgemont High virtual table read! Brad’s long locks flowed to his cheekbones and Jen rested her face on her hands and looked so excited to be a part of such a fun occasion. Before the image of all the stars, including the film’s original star Sean Penn and a slew of fellow Oscar winners like Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, and Matthew McConaughey, surfaced online, a source close to Brad and Jen shared just how thrilled they were to be doing the table read together.

“Jen loves that Brad has joined the cast, they’re great friends and she knows it’s going to mean more donations for the cause so it’s a double win,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “Jen’s ecstatic about the whole project, the cast is epic and it’s such a classic movie, she’s really looking forward to it.” Similarly, Brad “has no apprehension to work with Jen on Fast Times because it is going to be really fun. Plus he is friends with Jen and it is being done to help others.”

The Fast Times At Ridgemont High virtual table read will stream this Thursday, September 17 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on CORE’s official Facebook page and TikTok handle. It will also stream via LiveXLive. Proceeds will benefit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.