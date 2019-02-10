Brad Pitt Reportedly Attends Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday Party & Fans Flip Out

Brad Pitt has reportedly shown up at Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party! Find out about his big entrance here!

Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party is in full swing, and apparently, her ex Brad Pitt has shown up at the star-studded event at the Sunset Tower Hotel, according to a report by The Blast. Apparently, he arrived in a black Escalade and hastily made his way inside the event, trying to avoid be caught by cameras. However, in pics from the event below, you can definitely make out what looks like the back of his head. Check out his big entrance below.

As a result of his surprise appearance, so many fans have been flipping out on Twitter (who can blame them?). @Erika89tc wrote, “Between all the footage of Stormi’s beyond extravagant 1st birthday party and the photos of Brad Pitt attending Jen Aniston’s birthday party tonight, my heart and brain are going to explode any minute now.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this developing situation. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Brad and Jen from back when they were together in our gallery above.