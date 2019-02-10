Breaking News
Brad Pitt Reportedly Attends Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday Party & Fans Flip Out

Hollywood, CA - Celebrities and friends turn out in force for Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 56TH ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 19 SEP 2004
Jennifer Aniston, right, and husband Brad Pitt pose for photographers on as they arrive for the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Aniston is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her work on "Friends." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill EMMYS, LOS ANGELES, USA View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Brad Pitt has reportedly shown up at Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party! Find out about his big entrance here!

Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party is in full swing, and apparently, her ex Brad Pitt has shown up at the star-studded event at the Sunset Tower Hotel, according to a report by The Blast. Apparently, he arrived in a black Escalade and hastily made his way inside the event, trying to avoid be caught by cameras. However, in pics from the event below, you can definitely make out what looks like the back of his head. Check out his big entrance below.

As a result of his surprise appearance, so many fans have been flipping out on Twitter (who can blame them?). @Erika89tc wrote, “Between all the footage of Stormi’s beyond extravagant 1st birthday party and the photos of Brad Pitt attending Jen Aniston’s birthday party tonight, my heart and brain are going to explode any minute now.”

Brad Pitt reportedly showed up to Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party.
We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this developing situation. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Brad and Jen from back when they were together in our gallery above.