Jennifer Aniston: How She Feels About Turning 50 & What She’s Looking Forward To After Big Birthday

Jennifer Aniston is ‘looking forward’ to celebrating her 50th birthday on Feb 11! A source close to the star told HL EXCLUSIVELY that it’s ‘such a wonderful moment’ fo her!

Set your alarms for Feb. 11, because that’s when Jennifer Aniston turns 50 years old! A source close to the star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s excited to ring in her latest birthday and if anything, she’s excited for what the rest of her career has in store for her. “Jen is looking forward to her fiftieth birthday much more than one would expect,” our source told us. “She has had such an amazing life and she feels that turning fifty is not a death sentence, but a chance to age gracefully and have even a greater life ahead.”

On top of that, she’s feeling extremely self-assured going into her fiftieth year. “She is completely invested and confident with turning fifty,” our source went on to say. “It’s not a problem to her. The sky is absolutely not the limit.” If anything, the future seems to be more of the present for Jen and her successes. “She knows she looks great, she’s in a good place personally and professionally, and she is only looking forward to what is ahead,” our source added. “It is really such a wonderful moment to look forward to for her.”

While we’ve reported she’s “confident” she’ll find love again at some point in the future, when it comes down to it, Jen is thrilled to be where she is right now. “Jen feels like it would take an incredibly special man right now for her to consider giving up the single life again, and she’s unsure if she will ever get married again, because she really doesn’t see the point,” another source told us. “Jen is very much of the ethos of ‘never say never’ and she always likes to keep all her options open.” We’ll keep you posted with how her birthday ends up turning out. In the meantime, check out all of Jen’s most recent photos in our gallery above.