How Angelina Jolie Feels About Dating Amid Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance

While Brad Pitt, 56, has reportedly been romancing new girlfriend, German model Nicole Poturalski, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45, has put her love life on the back burner. A source close to the Hollywood A-lister spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how she’s feeling. “Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life. She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue,” the insider dished.

The source added, “Angelina’s love life is on the back burner, it’s just not a priority for her right now. All she cares about is making sure that her kids are well adjusted and happy. She will continue to be there for them day in and day out and do her best to make them feel loved and safe and supported. Their well-being is her number one priority and always will be.”

Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. A second source also spoke to HL about whether Angelina was planning on dating anytime soon. "Angie is a Mom first. The second and third parts of her day is also being a Mom. Everything else with relationships and who Brad is or isn't dating is the least of her worries," they told us. It comes amid reports Brad is dating Nicole, after he was seen kissing the European model before boarding a private jet from Paris to his chateaux in the south of France, per OK! The actor split from Angelina four years ago, and the couple share six children:

“She wants to be remembered as a mother. Someone who is helping to change the world for the better. She does acting and directing as a means to get her word out on what she finds important and treats it as a very important job. But being a mother is what does it for her. She doesn’t want to bother herself with who Brad is dating and she doesn’t want anyone to care about who she ends up dating. There are more important things to worry about for her.”