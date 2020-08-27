Exclusive
Hollywood Life

How Angelina Jolie Feels About Dating Amid Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance

angelina
MEGA
Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie with Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Actors Angelina Jolie, right, and Brad Pitt, second left,are seen with children Maddox, left, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Venice,. Angelina Jolie is in Venice to shoot scenes of the movie "The Tourist", by director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Jolie Pitt, Venice, Italy - 16 Feb 2010
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with Children Pax Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arrive at Haneda International airport, Japan - 28 Jul 2013
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 05 Feb 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
, and

Amid Brad Pitt’s reported new romance with German model Nicole Poturalski, a source close to Angelina Jolie has revealed how she’s feeling.

While Brad Pitt, 56, has reportedly been romancing new girlfriend, German model Nicole Poturalski, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45, has put her love life on the back burner. A source close to the Hollywood A-lister spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how she’s feeling. “Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life. She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue,” the insider dished.

brad
Brad and Angelina split four years ago. Image: MEGA
The source added, “Angelina’s love life is on the back burner, it’s just not a priority for her right now. All she cares about is making sure that her kids are well adjusted and happy. She will continue to be there for them day in and day out and do her best to make them feel loved and safe and supported. Their well-being is her number one priority and always will be.”
angelina
Angelina’s love life is reportedly on the back burner. Image: MEGA
It comes amid reports Brad is dating Nicole, after he was seen kissing the European model before boarding a private jet from Paris to his chateaux in the south of France, per OK!. The actor split from Angelina four years ago, and the couple share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. A second source also spoke to HL about whether Angelina was planning on dating anytime soon. “Angie is a Mom first. The second and third parts of her day is also being a Mom. Everything else with relationships and who Brad is or isn’t dating is the least of her worries,” they told us.
“She wants to be remembered as a mother. Someone who is helping to change the world for the better. She does acting and directing as a means to get her word out on what she finds important and treats it as a very important job. But being a mother is what does it for her. She doesn’t want to bother herself with who Brad is dating and she doesn’t want anyone to care about who she ends up dating. There are more important things to worry about for her.”