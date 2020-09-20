Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, Sizzles In Metallic Gold Gown While Presenting At The Emmys

Tracee Ellis Ross was a golden goddess at the 2020 Emmys! The ‘black-ish’ star wowed in a gorgeous golden gown during the ceremony.

The Emmys may have been mostly from home, but Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, still slayed. She stepped out at the Staples Center to present an award in a metallic gold gown fit for a queen. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and lots of ruffles. Regardless of the Emmys situation, this will go down as one of the best Emmys looks ever!

Tracee revealed her Emmys look before heading over to the Staples Center to present. “How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys,” she captioned her series of photos showing off her look. Tracee made sure to reveal her mask that matched her outfit.

In listing who helped her prep her Emmys look, Tracee revealed that she did her hair herself! Tracee’s hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. She used products from her very own Pattern Beauty line.

Tracee is a fashion icon and always makes a statement at every awards show and event she goes to. This isn’t the first time this year that she’s stunned in a gold look. At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Feb. 2020, Tracee slayed in a gold sequined Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

This year, Tracee earned her fourth Emmy nomination for playing Bow Johnson on black-ish. She may have lost to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara, but Tracee still won when it came to her Emmys look!