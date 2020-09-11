Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Hold Hands In Sweet New PDA Pics As Romance Heats Up

Can fans start shipping Kelordi now? Model Kaia Gerber and actor Jacob Elordi are falling for each other, showing off loving PDA while clasping hands in New York.

New age, new boyfriend! Supermodel Kaia Gerber turned 19 just over a week ago on Sept. 3, and since then she’s got a hot new man in her life. Kaia and hunky Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 23, made no secret about their affection towards each other while out in New York City on Sept. 11. The two clasped hands tightly as they walked down the sidewalk, and didn’t seem to care that paparazzi were snapping away at their public display of affection.

The hot couple was seen in the early evening as the sun was going down, heading out for a dinner date at Lure restaurant in SoHo. While they both wore protective face masks and sunglasses, there was no mistaking Kaia’s famous trim model figure. Her long legs were on display as she wore a black blazer that was slightly longer than her black mini-skirt. Underneath she donned a grey button-front crop top and wore white sneakers and scrunched up white socks. The comfy footwear meant couple could go on a long romantic stroll around the city after dinner.

Kaia has ditched the light blonde hair that she was experimenting with over the summer for a more autumn friendly brown that is close to her natural color. But she’s still having fun with her shoulder-length tresses, as she has had the ends dyed bright pink. Kaia wore her hair pulled back for her dinner date.

Jacob managed to make 5’9″ model Kaia actually look tiny next to him, as the handsome Aussie is a super tall 6’5″. He wore a Metallica logo print t-shirt that hugged his muscular torso and chest. His arms appeared incredibly muscular, and he paired his heavy metal band tee with blue jeans, which he rolled up in a cuff at the ankles. Jacob wore brown lace-up hiker style boots, so his footwear was also comfortable for a lengthly stroll with Kaia.

The couple was first spotted getting close on Sept. 7, sitting on a park bench in NYC and low key holding hands. They were photographed by a fan who caught them and posted the photo to Twitter. Two days later Kaia and Jacob hit the gym together, but without any outwards affection. Now that they’re openly holding hands and having dinner dates, things seem to be getting more serious between the two.

Kaia was last linked to Saturday Night Live player Pete Davidson, 26, though they broke up in late Dec. 2019 after just three months of dating when he headed to rehab. In Feb. 2020, Pete told Charlamagne tha God, “She’s very young, and I’m f**king going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab. It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he said. “She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s**t. She should be enjoying her work.” Kaia and The Kissing Booth star Jacob seem to be nicely suited for each other, and they sure make for a gorgeous looking couple.