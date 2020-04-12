See Pic
Kaia Gerber, 18, Reveals Toned Abs While Picking Up A Foster Dog With Father Rande — Pic

Kaia Gerber
Rande Gerber takes daughter Kaia to pick out a new puppy in West Hollywood. The pair took advantage of the time available during the Coronavirus lockdown to welcome a new four-footed member into their family.
Kaia Gerber looked a bit down as she jetted to NYC on Wednesday with her mom, Cindy Crawford.
Kaia Gerber showed off her fit frame in a crop top and jeans when she picked up a pooch to foster with her dad Rande Gerber through The Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles on Apr. 11.

Kaia Gerber, 18, is doing good by fostering puppies during the coronavirus pandemic and on Apr. 11, she was spotted picking up another four-legged friend with her dad Rande Gerber, 57. The model showed off her toned abs while wearing a gray crop top and jeans during the outing and picked up the dog through the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles, CA. Rande helped her load up the pooch in their SUV and they were happily on their way.

Shortly after the pick up, Kaia took to her Instagram story to share a series of videos and pics with the new adorable furball. “@thelabellefoundation helped me foster this little girl,” she captioned a clip that showed her petting the sleeping pup.

On Mar. 24, Kaia showed off similar posts that revealed two sweet puppies she fostered before her latest one. In one of the pics, they could be seen puttering around the house and in the caption, she revealed she got them both because they were from the same family. “couldn’t separate the brothers,” it read. She also used one of the other pic’s captions to promote the foundation and encourage her followers to foster their own puppies. “Now is a great time to foster a puppy in need!” she wrote. “Reach out if your living/financial situation allows,”

In addition to fostering puppies, Kaia has been promoting ways for her followers to help hospitals get the PPE equipment they need, including N95 masks, gloves, and gowns. She provided a swipe up link so people could donate funds to doctors at NYU Langone Hospital. She’s also been having fun during quarantine by joining TikTok to post videos of their popular challenges.