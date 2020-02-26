Kaia Gerber hit the YSL runway during Paris Fashion Week in one of her sexiest looks yet. She wore a black latex bikini top with a matching skirt and boots.

Kaia Gerber has been tirelessly working the runways across Europe’s fashion weeks. After London and Milan, she’s now walking in Paris Fashion Week shows. Ever since she turned 18 in Sept. 2019, designers have become more open to sending Kaia down the runway in designs that show more skin. She was featured in the Feb. 25 Saint Laurent show and turned heads with the outfit she modeled. The look showcased her cleavage in a revealing black latex bikini-style top, which was paired with a matching high-waisted belted skirt and black latex boots.

For a pop of color, Kaia had on a mustard yellow jacket with gold buttons on it as she strode down the runway with confidence. A yellow, red, green and white plaid scarf flowed down from around her neck. She kept her hands in the jacket’s pockets as she walked with a fierce expression on her face. For accessories, she wore a gold chunky chain around her neck and big gold earrings.

While Kaia has been busy working catwalks across Europe, her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson has been speaking out about their brief romance from Oct. to Dec. 2019. The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live player did an interview with Charlamagne tha God that dropped on Feb. 24, where he said that, “We were dating for a few months and she’s very young and I’m f**king going through a lot.”

Pete explained that they split before he ended up checking into treatment in December 2019, saying, “It was before I was going to rehab. She should be having fun and sh*t. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude who has issues and sh*t…It just wasn’t like the right place or the right time.”