Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber & Bella Hadid Walk The Runway In Quirky Dresses At Moschino’s MFW Show

The three hottest models in the industry hit the catwalk for the Moschino Milan Fashion Week show. Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Kaia Gerber, donned Marie Antoinette inspired looks.

Gigi Hadid, 24, sister Bella Hadid, 23, and Kaia Gerber, 18, have been owning the runways of Milan Fashion Week. The fab three supermodels hit the catwalk of the Moschino show on Feb. 20 and their outfits and hair made for quite the extravaganza at the Fall/Winter 2020-2021 showing. All three ladies donned tall, Marie Antoinette inspired wigs atop their heads that looked like they weighed a lot. Not to mention having that much volume on their heads had to have made their balance a little tricky as they strutted their stuff.

Gigi modeled a heavy short coat embellished in 3D red, pink and white rose appliques and green leaves. She made a flirty move with her hands as she turned at the end of the runway, and her earrings were made up of a pink rose on each side of her head. Gigi showed what a pro she is by not only walking with that giant wig atop her head, her footwear looked just as challenging. She wore pink satin platform lace up ankle boots with a five-inch heel.

Her sister Bella wore a short red dress featuring a tight sleeveless corset style top. The structured skirt stuck out about three feet from her legs on either side. It was so wide she was able to rest her white, opera glove covered arms on it. The dress featured white scalloping patterns and the fabric make it look as if Bella was a walking frosted cake. She donned thigh-high lace up white boots with big platform heels. Big pearl drops hung from her ears, and she was styled with a large pearl necklace.

Kaia’s outfit was the most 18th century look of the three. Her dress featured light blue and white fabric with regal looking design pattern on it. Like Bella’s skirt, it was also extremely short, wide and structured away from Kaia’s legs. The top featured a wide neckline and a belted mid-section. Circular flounce angel sleeve cuffs on the sleeves helped give Kaia’s outfit a romantic look, and like Bella, she wore thigh-high lace up platform boots. All three ladies slayed the runway with Moschino’s always quirky yet fashion forward looks.