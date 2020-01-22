Best Dressed At Paris Couture Fashion Week: Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid & More Stars 

Some of our favorite celebs headed to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week & we rounded up the best dressed stars both on & off the runway!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – fashion week season! Kicking off the fashion season was Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week which started on Monday, January 20, and some of our favorite stars looked gorgeous both on and off the catwalk. Kaia Gerber, 18, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she strutted down the Givenchy Spring Summer 2020 runway on Jan. 21. Kaia looked like a bride when she donned an off-the-shoulder white lace and crochet gown with a massive white caved veil behind her. That same day, Kaia looked fabulous when she stepped out on the Chanel runway wearing a white lace tulle midi dress with a corset bodice that showed off her tiny waist. The top of the dress featured a sheer black cape neckline and she topped her look off with white tights and black flats.

Gigi Hadid, 24, also strutted down the runway at Chanel when she donned a long black fitted gown with buttons down the bodice and a polka dot peter pan collar. The front of the dress featured a plunging slit that revealed her long toned legs which were covered in semi-sheer white tights while a thick black leather belt cinched in her tiny waist.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, 23, has also been slaying fashion week in a slew of seriously gorgeous outfits both on the runway and on the streets. Bella stunned on the Alexandre Vauthier runway on Jan. 21 when she rocked two beautiful looks. She donned a light green strapless ballroom gown with a layered skirt and a white pinstripe suit with nothing underneath her blazer, which was left wide open.

Aside from the models on the runway, tons of celebrities have been slaying fashion week including Reese Witherspoon, 43, looked amazing at the Giorgio Armani Prive show on Jan. 21, when she donned a strapless black velvet jumpsuit covered in intricate sequins. She draped a black blazer over her shoulders and topped her look off with simple black pointed pumps.

There were so many other gorgeous looks from both models and celebs at Haute Couture Fashion Week and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the stunning photos!