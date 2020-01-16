See Pics
Cardi B Slays In Completely Sheer Bodysuit While Hitting Up Paris Fashion Week — Pics

Cardi B is no stranger to shocking her fans and photographers, and she did just that with her latest getup at Paris Fashion Week, where she sported a totally sheer, black body suit and mask.

Cardi B, 27, is turning heads with her latest wardrobe choice! The “Money” rapper stepped out on Jan. 16 at the Laundered Works Corp show designed by Offset during Paris Fashion Week 2020, wearing a truly bold look. Cardi’s outfit consisted of a sheer, black body suit that wholly showed the Grammy winner’s undergarments and her thigh tattoo. The delicate piece featured some minimal detail, with thick lines of the fabric falling across Cardi’s torso and her legs. Cardi’s midsection was cinched with, what appeared to be, a black belt buckle, but that wasn’t all to this show stopping fashion moment.

Cardi also fitted a mask to her face. The material — which had a visual likeness to that of chainmail, completely covered the rappers visage, and only showed her luminous eyes. Given the brisk temperatures, Cardi opted to add a coat to the look, too. Her fur finishing touch was so thick, it added dimension to Cardi’s body and her ensemble. With a set of her signature long, red nails, Cardi finished off her major fashion moment with a pair of black ankle boot heels and walked to the fashion show with a bold confidence all her own.

Of course, Cardi has never been one to shy away from bold fashion choices. This is just the latest in a string of avant-garde pieces she has worn. On Dec. 14, Cardi and Offset celebrated the Migos frontman’s 28th birthday in style, with Cardi rocking a similarly eye-catching outfit. The mother-of-one wore a long, sleeveless black leather dress for her hubby’s epic celebration. The dress, which was slightly revealing, hugged every bit of Cardi’s body perfectly. In one snapshot, Offset, could be seen admiring Cardi’s toned body in the piece while he posed with her, resting his hand around her waist.

Naturally, Paris Fashion Week is the perfect place for Cardi to try out new looks and bold ensembles. She totally owned the pavement and worked it like her own runway with her various ensembles in October 2019, during the same event. As the fashion shows continue into the coming weeks, fans cannot wait to see what Cardi sports next.