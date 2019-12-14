Offset Stares At Cardi B’s Breasts As She Wears Leather, Bondage Dress For His Rowdy Birthday Party

Offset couldn’t help himself when he admired his wife Cardi B’s body while posing with her at his 28th birthday party in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.





Offset, 28, had one heck of a birthday on Dec. 14 and he had his gorgeous lady love by his side to celebrate. The rapper stepped out for a wild night with wife Cardi B, 27, in downtown Los Angeles and in photos the two lovebirds posed for during the festivities, he couldn’t help but admire her fit body! The mother-of-one wore a long sleeveless black leather dress for her hubby’s epic celebration and in one snapshot, Offset, who wore a white and light blue jacket and matching pants, can be seen looking down in her chest area as he poses with one hand on her waist.

Offset’s special night included a ton of dancing at a club full of strippers and dollar bills. He was all about the booty as he danced around the various beautiful women and Cardi also got into the action as she filmed the eventful night. Friends also enjoyed Popeye’s chicken sandwiches at one point and it was all captured in video clips, which Cardi proudly shared all over her Instagram story.

Before Cardi gave Offset the time of his life at a strip club, she showed off her own moves at a strip club in Nigeria. The talented crooner was there to perform in her own show at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos on Dec. 7 but before she wowed audiences on stage, she danced the night away at a club the day before. She twerked alongside other strippers and made it rain with more dollar bills, proving she knows how to have a good time no matter where she may be.

It’s always entertaining to see Cardi and Offset having fun on eventful nights! We can’t wait to see what else they have up their sleeves in the near future!