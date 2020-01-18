Bella Hadid Reveals New Razored Hair Makeover While Heading To Dior Fashion Show – Before & After Pics

Bella Hadid looks chic and on fleek while showing off her brand new razored hairdo at the Dior Men’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid, 23, has done it yet again! The model continued to dive into her love of faux fringe bangs of all shapes and sizes on Friday, Jan. 17. After walking the Berluti show in Paris, France, with a chin-grazing bob for Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel arrived at the DiorMen’s show with a cascade of freshly-extended locks and a new curtain of shaggy micro bangs. This is definitely the edgiest set of fringe Bella has worn yet, with the wisps giving off a punkish vibe that played well with her look. Clearly, haphazardly-sliced fringe bangs are in, whether real or fake.

To complement the edgy new hairdo, Bella wore a black turtleneck and a buttoned black skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. She paired the monochromatic ensemble with a luxurious leather overcoat topped off with a silver chain link necklace. The most exciting accessory of Bella’s outfit though had to be the pair of newspaper print evening gloves she wore with the fit, giving it a touch of high fashion chicness. Bella’s minimalistic makeup, consisting of flicks of jet-black eyeliner and a muted pink lip, complemented her glowing, flawless skin, giving the look an overall chicly understated effect.

This new do debut follows the news that Bella fully supports her older sister, Gigi Hadid, 24, and her former ex, Zayn Malik, 27, seemingly getting back together. “Bella couldn’t be happier to see how happy Gigi is with Zayn,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Obviously, Bella, wants to see her sister happy and genuinely cares about her wellbeing the most.

“The only thing that matters to Bella is to see her sister happy, and if Zayn makes Gigi happy, then Bella completely supports them dating again,” the source continued. It seems that Gigi’s family is already acclimating to the idea that the pair are officially an item again.

The couple was also present for Bella and Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid’s birthday, where things appeared to be going well. “It seemed very natural for Zayn to join their family for Yolanda’s birthday. They all had a perfect time together, and Zayn gets along with their family really well,” said the insider.