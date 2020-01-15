Bella Hadid: Why She ‘Completely Supports’ Gigi Rekindling Romance With Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid ‘couldn’t be happier’ that her sister, Gigi Hadid, reunited with ex, Zayn Malik, after the pair split in Jan. 2019, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Sisters stick together, and that goes especially for famous models Bella Hadid, 23, and her big sister, Gigi Hadid, 24. Now that Gigi and her former ex, Zayn Malik, 27, are seemingly back together, “Bella couldn’t be happier to see how happy Gigi is with Zayn,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Of course, for Bella, it’s her sister’s wellbeing that means the most. “The only thing that matters to Bella is to see her sister happy and if Zayn makes Gigi happy, then Bella completely supports them dating again.” And it seems that Gigi’s family is already acclimating to the idea that the pair are officially back together.

The couple were also present for Bella and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid‘s, birthday, where things appeared to be going well. “It seemed very natural for Zayn to join their family for Yolanda’s birthday. They all had a really good time together and Zayn gets along with their family really well,” the source continued. But for Bella, her focus will always be on “how happy Gigi was. That’s the most important thing to Bella, and nothing else matters.”

Bella might not need to worry, as things seem to be going smooth so far for the on-again couple. In terms of how Gigi and Zayn are maneuvering their rekindled romance, they simply “can’t quit each other,” a secondary source shared. “He loves her deeply and wants to be with her forever, he is that committed.” Of course, given their history, there’s always a chance that things could go south again for the pair. But for now, “things are going well with them and family and friends are happy for them,” the source went on, tentatively adding, “but no one would be surprised if there is any future drama or breakup down the line.”

As fans know, Gigi and Zayn have had quite the storied romance. The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2015, and it wasn’t long before their relationship was finally confirmed. By early 2016, Gigi was essentially the leading lady of Zayn’s music video for his single, “Pillowtalk,” where they shared a number of sultry moments. Although things seemed quite solidified between the two, it wasn’t long before they announced their breakup.

In March 2018, both celebs posted emotional statements to their social media accounts sharing the heartbreaking news. While it seemed like the pair could make things work following their devastating break, they officially called it quits by Jan. 2019. Gigi famously moved on to date Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron in a highly publicized romance. But they, too, ended their relationship by Oct. 2019. It seems now, though, that things are back on track for Gigi and Zayn. Bella, Gigi, and Zayn’s reps have all been reached for comment.