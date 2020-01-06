Instead of a doctor’s coat, Bella Hadid rocked a stylish bikini while trying to rescue her iPhone’s batteries. The model snapped a few photos in the suit during her luxurious getaway to St. Barts!

Bella Hadid, 23, and her iPhone (RIP) have one thing in common: they both sizzle. After the model fried her iPhone batteries amid a seaside getaway in the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy, the model tried to do damage control by submerging her cellphone in rice. At least Bella had a cute bikini to wear while waiting out the operation! Wearing a leopard print bikini, which featured a trendy triangle top and high-rise string bottoms that complemented her supermodel features, Bella posed for flirty photos in a kitchen. She threw up the throwback photos on Instagram on Jan. 6, writing, “me on the 72nd hour of my phone deep in a bag of rice.”

Wearing the same bikini, Bella even posed for a photo with the bag of rice itself on Jan. 2. “We’ve come a long way,” Bella wrote over the photo, which she shared to her Instagram Story four days later — it’s unclear if the sack of rice turned out to be her cell phone’s savior. In a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, fans glimpsed the internal hardware of the model’s cellphone, which was covered with the anguished faces of distressed emojis.

Well, at least Bella was able to snap more than a handful of bikini photos before the cellphone emergency. On New Year’s Eve, Bella shared a hot selfie in Dior’s denim bikini, which she was also photographed in during a stroll down the beach! Fans then took in the beautiful views of St. Barts along with Bella, after she shared photos of herself wearing a baby blue bikini on a balcony overlooking an island coastline.

Kai Fhadra, a good friend of the Kardashians, and singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark also joined Bella on this getaway, who both made cameos in the model’s bikini posts. We can’t wait to see where else Bella will go — and the bikinis that she’ll be taking with her — in 2020!