Bella Hadid celebrated the new year in St. Barts with a group of friends and bravely rode around on a jet ski with her phone, while wearing a barely there blue Chanel bikini!

Bella Hadid, 23, said “Bye” to 2019 and took off on a jet ski — literally! The stunning supermodel was spotted in St. Barts with famous pals Fai Khadra and Luka Sabbat on New Year’s Day, Jan 1, enjoyed the sun, sand and definitely the sea. Bella took to her jet ski like a fish to water and rode around for a good while with her friends not to far away. She bravely even brought her phone out on the waters with her. What’s more, she took video, which she shared to her Instagram story, of herself riding along on the water. The fashion industry may have a bit of daredevil on their hands! All the while, Bella wore a cute blue Chanel bikini, which she accessorized with a few necklaces and a waist chain before coming ashore and frolicking through the water with her friends. She even chronicled the day with a post to her Instagram on Jan. 1, captioning the pics and video, “wow …. can’t be more thankful for this life and friends intertwined … unbelievable 💙.”

When it comes to ringing in the new year, Bella has seriously been doing it right! On Dec. 31, Bella jetted off to the Caribbean with her friends to enjoy the last few moments of 2019 before welcoming in the new year and decade! Bella was captured soaking up the sun while on the beach and sported a Dior denim bikini. Being the fashionista she is, Bella also partnered the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace, along with a gold waist chain — a piece she rocked on New Year’s Day, as well.

Besides the video that was captured, Bella also chronicled her getaway with a few Instagram pics. The catwalk queen shared a series of snaps, where she was definitely exhibiting model behavior. Bella posed up on what appeared to be a balcony, wearing the same denim bikini with a straw hat, and offering looks and angles with each new snap! “i wish you all the best best best 💙,” Bella captioned the pics. Of course, Bella’s famous friends were all about the pics, with Emily Ratajkowski writing “HNY 👑” and older sister Gigi Hadid commenting with “Omg💎 .”

Clearly, Bella ended 2019 and started 2020 the best way possible — surrounded by friends in one of the most beautiful places on earth!