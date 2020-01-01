Bella Hadid Frolics On The Beach & Shows Off Amazing Abs In Denim Bikini 

Bella Hadid rang in the New Year in the St. Barts sand! The model hit the beach on New Year’s Eve, where she sizzled in a Dior denim two-piece. She was pictured smiling after a dip in the ocean!

Bella Hadid ended 2019 in paradise! The model, 23, jetted off to St. Bart’s, where she spent part of her New Year’s Eve on the beach with friends. Bella was pictured on her way out of the ocean in a denim bikini by Dior. She rocked a pair of large gold hoops and a Chrome Hearts gold body chain wrapped around her waist.

The runway star put her amazing physique on full display during her day in the sand and sun. She showed off her toned arms and bared her abs in the balconette-style halter top. Bella’s long legs were exposed in a matching high-waisted bottoms.

Bella, who wrapped up her last modeling job just before vacation, took to Instagram to give a closeup look at her denim suit. She posed in a series of snaps while on a balcony in front of a stunning sunset. Bella wore a light colored straw hat and a denim skirt over her bikini as she flaunted her Chrome Hearts jewelry.

Bella Hadid on the beach in St. Barts on Tuesday December 31, 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID )

(Photo credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram)

“I wish you all the best best best,” Bella captioned the photos in a post on Instagram that same day. The new pics were a hit with her followers and a few familiar faces.

“HNY 👑,” model, Emily Ratajkowski wrote. Her her sister Gigi Hadid added, “Omg💎 .” Just two days prior, Bella shared a sultry boomerang in a white bikini. She went topless under a denim button-up, that was not buttoned up.

“Using u as my reflection…. Hypnosis,” Bella captioned the clip, her friends, Raveena Aurora. The Victoria’s Secret beauty stared into the camera through her small square sunnies. The boomerang showed her tying her hair back.

“OH MY GOODNESS !!!!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Khloe Kardashian commented under the post. Designer Alexander Wang, who’s dressed Bella numerous times, added, “Taping like a pro,” with a red flame emoji. Bella’s dad, Mohamed Hadid commented, “Love my Bella Hadid.”