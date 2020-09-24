Rebel Wilson Dating Jacob Busch: See Cozy First Pic As A Couple

Rebel Wilson has a new look and a new man! The actress is dating Jacob Busch — and she has already made the romance Instagram official! Here is everything we know about the new Hollywood romance!

Rebel Wilson is off the market! The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, is dating Jacob Busch, a member of the well-known Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, according to People. Rebel shared the first photo with her new beau on Instagram that showed the couple boarding a helicopter on September 24. And, they weren’t alone. In the photo, Rebel and Jacob are standing alongside actresses, Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.

“Quick Helen, get to the chopper!,” Rebel captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, “#TeamMonaco.” The group is in Monaco to attend Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala on Thursday, September 25. The event is a highly anticipated one, as Rebel is expected to make her first red carpet appearance since she began her weight loss journey.

“Now she’s making it official by making her red carpet debut with him at the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and attending a private dinner with Prince Albert hosted by Isabelle Bscher & Galerie Gmurzynska,” a source told People of the couple’s plans in Monaco.

Additionally, Rebel shared a solo photo of Jacob to her Instagram Stories, that showed the businessman sitting on a private plane. Jacob, who Rebel tagged in her initial post, shared a photo of the same plane to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Mystery flight.”

As for how the two got together? — They were introduced by a friend last year and then developed a romance while Rebel was in Australia and Jacob stayed in L.A. during the quarantine, People reported. Things between the pair reportedly became serious after the actress returned to the states and reunited with Jacob in California.