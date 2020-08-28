Rebel Wilson Admits Giving Up Candy Was One Small Change That Helped Her Lose 40 Pounds

Rebel Wilson opened up about her weight loss transformation as she continues to wow millions with how she’s been looking!

Well hello there! Rebel Wilson, 40, has been one of the many celebs who have been losing a lot of weight in 2020, much to the adoration of their fans. The Pitch Perfect star opened up about one of the ways she’s been able to drop close to 40 pounds so far this year in her newest Instagram post shared on Friday, August 28. “Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” she wrote next to two glamorous photos of her stunning in a navy blue wrap dress with her blonde hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders.

“When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she admitted. Rebel then followed that up and revealed that she has 8KG’s to go (17 pounds) until she hits her impressive goal. “Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.”

The Australian native has caught our attention anytime she posts something on her social media or is seen out and about as her transformation has been nothing short of impressive to witness. Even something as simple as her dazzling in a Disney princess shirt (which she did earlier this month) made us go “wow” as her slimmed down frame was effortlessly on display.

And yes, she’s happily shared a couple of snaps of her rocking a swimsuit or two recently. She rocked a plunging black version of one on August 24 following her first surf lesson with a gal pal and two chilled out dudes.

Other celebs who have lost the weight during self-isolation (compared to many of us who have put on the dreaded “quarantine 15”) include music superstar Adele, cookbook author and lifestyle personality Ayesha Curry and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Christopher.