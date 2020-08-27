Rebel Wilson Stuns In Navy Blue Dress As She Shows Off Incredible 40 Lb. Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson helped raise funds for The School Of St Jude, which offers free education to students in Tanzania, in a gorgeous wrap dress!

Rebel Wilson, 40, participated in a “good cause” while looking good herself! On Aug. 26, the Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of herself dressed in a navy blue wrap dress from Alex Evenings, which she wore to raise funds for The School of St. Jude, an institution that combats poverty by offering free education to students in Arusha, Tanzania. “Raising money for a good cause today @schoolofstjude with the help of two hot Jacobs,” Rebel captioned the photo, referring to Jacob Andreou (the Vice President of Product at Snapchat) and Jacob Busch (the heir of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company).

For such a formal dress, Rebel’s glam team made sure her hair and makeup was just as elegant. The actress’s blonde hair was styled into tousled waves (the work of Robert Vertica, who also snapped the photo above), and she was given glossy lips and a light rosy flush (the work of Matthew VanLeeuwen).

The look was a hit with Rebel’s fans — including celebrities! “Werk. You delicious babe!!,” Octavia Spencer gushed in the comments section, while Ruby Rose wrote, “If I could like this picture numerous time I would.”

In addition to Rebel’s dress, makeup and hair, fans were also blown away by the Australian star’s recent fitness transformation. “Can’t get over your body transformation. You look fabulous although you always did,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “You look Fabulous! All your hard work has paid off.”

Rebel has been showing off her weight loss throughout 2020, which she designated as the “Year of Health,” in a number of looks from her cute workout outfit at the grocery store to this belted yellow dress. Her ultimate goal by 2021, though, is to reach her target weight of 165 pounds — and it already appears that she has lost roughly 40 pounds, thanks to intense workouts such as this five-round circuit.

“What are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys — with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kgs [165 pounds] and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!,” Rebel shared in an Instagram message in May of 2020. She added, “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs — but I’m working hard x.”