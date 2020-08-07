Rebel Wilson rocked the cutest workout outfit for a trip to Gelson’s Market on Aug. 7. HollywoodLife has a five-round circuit from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star’s trainer!

Rebel Wilson, 40, was in full workout mode when she was photographed at a Gelson’s Market in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz on Aug. 7. The Isn’t It Romantic star wore a black Nike T-shirt with matching black leggings, topped off with pink “X” accents, from the athletic apparel brand 2XU. She coordinated with neon pink shoes outfitted with black stripes — also from Nike!

Rebel looked great during Friday’s outing as she showed off the results of her intense workouts. Whether it’s boxing, hiking or flipping tires, it seems like the beauty is always finding creative ways to get in shape! At the beginning of the year, HollywoodLife even EXCLUSIVELY spoke with the actress’s trainer, Jono Castano Acero, who gave us a detailed five-round circuit that Rebel has followed — get the regimen, here. The fitness expert also gushed about having Rebel as his client.

“Rebel is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met,” Jono revealed. The trainer added, “During our training sessions we have a lot of fun. As with all my clients I try to make the sessions enjoyable and engaging. Training is about having fun and getting the work done.“

Although it seems like Rebel’s always on the move, the Pitch Perfect darling admitted that she has her struggles as well. “I’m a bit of an emotional eater,” Rebel admitted on the June 13 episode of Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show, a program in Australia. Rebel has been trying to work through this coping mechanism; she added, “So I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well. It’s been going well though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!”

Rebel dedicated 2020 to being the year of “health,” after making 2019 the “year of love,” she also revealed during the radio show. Clearly, Rebel has followed through on that mission, which is evident in these six photos of her fitness transformation!