Rebel Wilson Puts Slimmed-Down Figure On Display In Black Jumpsuit & 5 More Of Her Best Post-Weight Loss Snaps

See Rebel Wilson’s latest snap, where she rocked a black jumpsuit, and five more IG posts featuring her healthy weight-loss journey!

Rebel Wilson has seriously been feeling herself on the ‘Gram lately, and for good reason! The ever-gorgeous, always funny actress, 40, has been documenting her weight-loss journey for all of her Instagram followers to see, and the results have featured the star radiating true confidence and beaming with pride as she shows off the results of her hard work. With each new post, Rebel is becoming more and more of an inspiration for how to confidently and healthily lose weight.

As such, we felt that it’s only right to show off some of Rebel’s best Instagram posts since she started her journey. Over the course of the last several months, the Pitch Perfect star has worked new looks, shown off some intense workouts, and demonstrated just how comfortable she is in her skin! Rebel has truly taken us on a journey, and we cannot wait for the next chapter. But until then, let’s take a look back at some of her very best snaps on Instagram!

Rebel In A Black Jumpsuit

Rebel’s most recent post comes from July 22, where the actress posed-up in Australia with her pal — whose name happened to be Amy! For fans who might be wondering why Rebel chose to caption the snap “The Amys,” the actress was making a reference to the role that skyrocketed her to fame in the United States — as Amy in the Pitch Perfect films. Rebel worked this black jumpsuit and looked so confident; she even went on to post two more snaps of herself in the outfit!

Rebel In A Blue Spandex Bodysuit

Just a few days prior to hooking up with her fellow Amy, Rebel donned this blue jumpsuit by Gym Shark that hugged her curves and showed off her slim frame effortlessly. Rebel and one of her pals were on quite the trek in Palm Beach, but Rebel looked like the total knockout and star that she is, working her spandex jumpsuit and looking so incredibly powerful. With her hands on her hips, there was no denying that the star was the true queen of Palm Beach for the day!

Rebel Shows Off Her Boxing Skills

Watch out Rocky Balboa, there’s a new champ in the ring. On July 15, Rebel shared with her followers one of the many rigorous exercises she’s taken up since beginning her weight-loss journey. In the carousel post, the star donned some boxing gloves and got into her stance to take on any challenger in the ring. “Fight Club,” she captioned the images.

Rebel In A Ruby Red Dress

Of course, not every photo on Rebel’s IG features her working out. In fact, this photo from June 23, highlighted just how gorgeous the actress is — and always has been! Rocking a red dress with a plunging neckline, the actress gave the camera a stunning gaze and looked like an absolute knockout while seemingly filming a new project. Not only that, but she also teased a possible surprise from her Pitch Perfect crew! What more could you want?

Rebel In A Royal Blue Dress

Taking a trip to the other side of the color spectrum, Rebel donned this stunning royal blue dress while doing press in Australia on June 16. Rebel looked truly beautiful, with her hair and makeup done to absolute perfection by Trudy Joyce Morgan! The plunging neckline gave Rebel a dose of confidence and the belt around her waist totally showed off her slimmed-down frame.

Rebel Looking Lawyerly

Order in the court! We find Rebel Wilson guilty of fierce fashion! In this May 12 post, Rebel looked so powerful and confident rocking a black suit. The monochromatic look was absolutely classic, and with her hair done in soft curls, the star looked ready to argue her case. “Somedays ‘lawyer Rebel’ comes out of her shell x and this is what she looks like,” she captioned the snap, adding a credit to Country Road for the superb outfit choice!