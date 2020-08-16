Rebel Wilson Displays Her 40-Pound Loss In A Dazzling Yellow Dress — See Pic

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share a stunning new pic of herself posing in a fitted yellow dress with flowing sleeves for the ‘hottest day of the year’.

Rebel Wilson, 40, proved she’s looking fantastic this summer when she posted her latest Instagram pic! The gorgeous actress shared a snapshot that showed her standing in a yellow dress with a plunging neckline and loose ruffled short sleeves. The figure-flattering outfit also included a yellow belt around the waist and she chose to wear her long wavy blonde locks in a low side ponytail with bangs and some strands hanging down the sides of her face.

Rebel also went for a soft makeup look for the snapshot that consisted of light pink lipstick and a little eye liner that brought out her pretty eyes. “Hottest day of the year x Hair & photo: @robertvetica Make-Up: @makeupmatthew Dress: @waynecooperclothing,” she captioned the post, mentioning the people and clothing that helped her get the fabulous look. We’re not sure if she was getting ready for an event or appearance of some sort or if she just wanted to dress up for the day, but the pic definitely got the attention of many fans.

“You are looking amazing! Not just the weight loss…. the confidence and the happiness it brings! Truly an inspiration!” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post. “You have always been so beautiful. Yellow is a very flattering color on you,” another complimented. “Stunning,” a third called her.

Rebel’s latest photo shows off the weight loss she’s had over the past few months but it isn’t the first time she’s happily showed the public her transformation. Just a few weeks ago on July 26 she shared an Instagram pic of herself posing in a green bikini top while spending time in a pool. She looked amazing and made a joke in the caption. “Hot Tub Fine Machine (ps reminding you I have TWO university degrees),” it read.

After that, the Australian beauty was spotted looking great in workout clothes while going for a grocery run on Aug. 7. She wore a black T-shirt and black leggings for the outing and made sure to stay safe with a face mask. Her fitness training, which she’s been doing with trainer Jono Castano Acero, is clearly paying off and we love seeing the talented star strutting her stuff with a smile whenever she wants!