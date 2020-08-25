Rebel Wilson Looks Incredible In A Plunging Black Swimsuit For Surf Lesson — New Pics

Rebel Wilson learned ‘the ways of the waves’ in a series of new photos she shared to Instagram, featuring the star with her ‘BU crew’ for her very first surf lesson in gorgeous Malibu! See the pics here!

The Malibu waves were no match for Rebel Wilson! The stunning Pitch Perfect alum, 40, took to Instagram on August 24 and sent a shoutout to her instructors following her very first surf lesson. In the series of photos she shared in the carousel post, Rebel rocked a plunging black bikini top beneath an all-black wetsuit.

She even posed-up with her teachers right by her purple surfboard looking fit and fab and having an absolute blast. Videos towards the end of the post also featured the entire crew catching some waves. “First ever surf lesson in Malibu. Thanks to my ‘BU crew for having my back and teaching me the way of the waves x,” she captioned the collection of snapshots.

Rebel has seriously been living it up while continuing her weight loss journey. Prior to her surf lesson, Rebel shared a photo of herself on a walk through the Hollywood hills. The star looked like she was poised to be crowned a Disney princess, rocking a cute, sheer white top with the Disney logo in pink lettering across the chest. The beauty’s blonde hair cascaded past her face as she posed with her hands on her hips and gave the camera a confident look.

Over the course of the last several months, Rebel has been documenting her weight loss journey for all of 8.3 million Instagram followers to see. In that time, the Aussie actress has shown her fans the intense workouts she dedicates herself to, the gorgeous outfits she’s been working along her journey, and so much more! We’ve loved seeing her be so open and honest about her journey, but it’s also about more than just her physical health.

In an interview with Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa on June 13, Rebel opened up about working on her inner wellbeing as well as her physical fitness. “It’s been going really good, it’s tough. I’m not only working on the physical side but I am working on the emotional side,” she shared. She also confessed that she’s “a bit of an emotional eater. So I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well. It’s been going well though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!” We cannot wait to see more snapshots featuring the results of her hard work!