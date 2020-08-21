Rebel Wilson Displays Her Impressive 40-Pound Weight Loss In A Sheer Disney Princess T-Shirt

Rebel Wilson was giving off major ‘Disney Princess’ vibes in a new post she made to Instagram, featuring the actress in a white, sheer top and showing her slimmed-down frame! Check out the pic here!

Rebel Wilson keeps giving us life on Instagram! The Pitch Perfect star, 40, took to the social media platform on August 20 and showed off her 40-lb. weight loss with a new pic that made her look like a total Disney princess. In the snap, Rebel sported a white T-shirt that was sheer enough just to glimpse her fit frame. The Disney logo was written across her chest in pink as the star put her hands on her hips and shot a powerful, resilient expression toward the camera.

The actress’s blonde hair was windswept and the background featured suburban homes, leaves, and a stunning vista of Los Angeles. “Disney Princess x,” Rebel captioned her photo, adding a camera and popcorn emoji. Rebel received a slew of compliments on the post from her over eight million followers, with a number of fans telling the Aussie actress that she was a “super star,” looked “soo gorgeous,” and was “looking strong!”

But this is absolutely nothing new from Rebel. The star has been documenting her healthy weight loss journey on Instagram for the past few months, and fans have been loving her posts. With each new image or set of images, Rebel consistently maintains her brand of comedy while proving that she has always been a Hollywood beauty. On August 15, Rebel showed off her stunning looks in a bold yellow dress.

The image totally lived up to Rebel’s caption, citing the moment as the “hottest day of the year,” and was it ever! Rebel dazzled in a Wayne Cooper dress with a plunging neckline and a cinched waist. Her makeup was done to total perfection by Matthew Vanleeuwen and her hair, by Robert Vetica, flowed effortlessly. As if it wasn’t already hot enough, Rebel’s pic really raised the temperature that much higher!

But beyond showing off the results of her hard work, Rebel has also been very transparent about how she’s approached this new lifestyle. The actress previously discussed her mental and emotional health during her June 13 appearance on Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa, and how she’s incorporating it into her weight loss journey. All told, Rebel has clearly shown that she is so dedicated to fun and healthy living, and we cannot wait to see more!