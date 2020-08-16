11 Celeb Weight Loss Transformations Of 2020: Rob Kardashian, Adele, Rebel Wilson & More

The year isn’t even over yet, but it’s already been full of celebrity weight loss transformations — from Rob Kardashian to Adele and many more!

While some people may have let themselves go during the coronavirus quarantine and lockdown, others took the opportunity to focus on fitness and getting healthy! This has allowed for some incredible celebrity weight loss stories in 2020, with several big-name stars shedding major pounds this year. While some stars, like Rebel Wilson, have been super open about their weight loss journeys, others have kept quiet about what they’ve been doing to lose weight, and are letting the photos do the talking!

Rebel often posts updates on Instagram of her fitness journey. She’s often sharing her workouts on her page, and isn’t shy about showing off her slimmed-down figure in social media photos. From glamorous gowns to workout attire, Rebel has put her new bod on display in a number of different looks. The Australian actress has lost more than 40 lbs., but previously admitted that she has a bit of work to still do to get down to her goal weight of 165 pounds.

Rob Kardashian has gone through many ups and downs with his weight over the years. The only KarJenner boy has been known to take major breaks from the spotlight when he’s not feeling confident. This year, he’s been focused on himself, though, and the hard work is paying off! Rob made a triumphant return to the public eye after his sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, birthday in June. Although he still hasn’t been caught by paparazzi, he’s been sharing plenty of photos of himself on social media, and his slimmer figure has been on full display.

Like Rob, Adele has also avoided paparazzi throughout most of 2020, but every once in a while, she’ll post a photo on Instagram that gets fans buzzing about her slimmed-down look! For her birthday in May, Adele wowed everyone with a picture of herself in a little black dress. She looked completely different after losing 100 pounds. Considering Adele is SO private and barely posts on Instagram, her fans go crazy over any glimpse they can get of her. Needless to say, she basically breaks the Internet every time she shares a photo of herself!

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Chris Schwarzenegger, also debuted a noticeable weight loss this year. “He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He started working out and making better food choices. He’s been away at school, living like a typical college kid, the past few years, but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself.”

There are plenty of other amazing weight loss stories from this year, though! Scroll through the gallery above to see Kelly Osbourne and more stars who debuted new looks in 2020.