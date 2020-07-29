Christopher Schwarzenegger’s Dramatic Weight Loss Explained: How Dad Arnold Is Helping Him ‘Get Healthy’

Christopher Schwarzenegger is ‘ready to take better care of himself’ after living the college lifestyle.

After graduating from the University of Michigan this year, Christopher Schwarzenegger was ready to make a change. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, and Maria Shriver, 64, has clearly been putting in some time exercising and eating healthily, and the results are truly impressive. “He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it, he looks great,” a source close to the Schwarzenegger family shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

The source went on to describe how the 22-year-old “started working out more and making better food choices,” around the time he was preparing to graduate. “He’s been away at school living like a typical college kid the past few years but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself,” the source went on. But Christopher isn’t following any trendy diet or specific routine, he’s just making a conscious lifestyle change.

“It’s not any kind of fad diet or crash diet, he just cut out the junk and started working out,” the source affirmed. In the last few days alone, fans of the Schwarzenegger family have seen Christopher’s progress! On July 24, the the 22-year-old was seen leaving a healthy food establishment, rocking a T-shirt from his high school days and a pair of basketball shorts, sneakers, and an LA Lakers mask. In the days that followed, Christopher was spotted enjoying a hiking trip in the Los Angeles hills with some friends, keeping a water bottle on hand to stay hydrated.

And Christopher hasn’t been going it alone when it comes to his lifestyle change. Indeed, he’s had a lot of support from his famous family, including his father. “His dad has been a big help of course,” the source shared. “He has all [of] the knowledge to share and as soon as Christopher showed interest, Arnold was immediately there to guide him and encourage him.”

And the guidance that Arnold is giving his youngest has seen more benefits beyond Christopher’s weight loss. “He doesn’t pressure him but he’s so happy to be able to share his passion with his son,” the source continued. “It’s actually been great for their relationship.” Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll get to see this father and son pair working out together.