Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Christopher Breaks A Sweat On A Hike After Debuting Weight Loss

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off his continuing weight loss journey on a hike with pals in sunny Los Angeles! See the latest photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s son!

Christopher Schwarzenegger is taking advantage of the beautiful summer weather in Los Angeles! The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzengger, 72, and Maria Shriver, 64, was spotted enjoying a hike with some pals on July 28. In the latest photo chronicling the 22-year-old’s fitness regimen, Christopher could be seen flaunting his recent weight loss and clearly enjoying himself.

The University of Michigan graduate also appeared to work-up a sweat, which isn’t at all surprising considering that Los Angeles has been seeing temperatures in the mid-90s! Luckily, Christopher was prepped for the scorching temperatures and brought along a water bottle to keep him thoroughly hydrated. He also dressed the part, wearing a basic grey T-shirt with maroon basketball shorts and black sneakers that collected some dirt during his walk.

Fans of the Schwarzenegger family don’t know too much about Christopher. The youngest child from Maria and Arnold’s 31-year marriage isn’t active on social media. But he is often seen out and about in Los Angeles, where his older sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, is spending days being pampered by her husband Chris Pratt, 41, as they await the arrival of their first child together!

Christopher was likely one of the many close family members Katherine invited to her gorgeous June 2019 wedding in Montecito. Since then, he’s emerged from quarantine and shown off how much weight he has lost in recent months! Before his latest outing to the Los Angeles hills, Christopher was spotted leaving an assorted health food store in LA on July 24.

The 22-year-old paid homage to his high school by sporting a Brentwood High School T-shirt, sneakers, and a pair of gym shorts on this occasion. He also showed off his LA pride by donning an LA Lakers face mask in honor of the basketball team. While Christopher is likely the most private member of the Schwarzenegger family, it’s great to see him embracing a new journey and showing off his progress with a smile on his face! Hopefully, we’ll be able to see more of him in the near future as his journey progresses!