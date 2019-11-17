Joseph Baena Reveals Advice That ‘Great Dad’ Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Him

Joseph Baena opened up about his relationship with his famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger during his appearance at the Go Campaign’s 13th Annual Gala in Hollywood, CA on Nov. 16.

Joseph Baena, 22, has a high opinion about his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, and he couldn’t help but gush over their close relationship in an interview with HollywoodLife at the Go Campaign’s 13th Annual Gala on Nov. 16! The hunk, who was at the Hollywood event to learn more about the campaign, which is a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds to help orphans and vulnerable children around the world, opened up about how he and his Terminator father are getting along nowadays.

“It’s great! I love my dad!” he exclaimed when asked about his relationship with Arnold. “We hang out all the time! He is a great father! That’s really all I have to say about him! We train together, we eat together. We do many things together.”

“I have nothing bad to say about my father,” he continued. “I love him! He is a jokester! He can be intense sometimes. He knows how to get things done. If he needs to get things done, he is going to get things done. He is serious about his work and what he does.”

Joseph went on to share how Arnold always gives him beneficial advice when he needs it and one of the best things he told him was to give it his all in everything he does. “Put 100% into what I’m doing. Whether that is training, working, school. Just give it my all,” he said when explaining the advice. “Leave nothing. No regrets that I didn’t put enough effort in. I think that was huge for me!”

Although Joseph, whose mother is Mildred Baena, admitted he can’t talk about his half siblings, he did mention that Arnold has met his girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj, and she gained his approval. “Ah, he loves her! He thinks she is beautiful of course,” he raved. “He thinks she is a real go-getter! And I agree! We all love Nicky!”

When he’s not spending time with his father of girlfriend, Joseph is working out. Like Arnold, he has gained an impressive muscular body, which he often shows off on social media. Whether he’s lifting weights or doing other exercises at the gym, he’s definitely a mini-me of Arnold and it’s a great thing to see!