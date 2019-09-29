Joseph Baena Shows Off His Gigantic Guns During Intense Workout With A Friend — See Pics

Joseph Baena took to Instagram on Sept. 27 to share photos of him teaching a friend the ropes in lifting weights and he couldn’t help but show off his incredibly fit body in the memorable moment.

Joseph Baena, 21, proved once again he takes after his father Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, when it come to his body in two new photos he posted to Instagram on Sept. 27! The hunky gym-goer was showing his friend, who he referred to as “lil bro”, the technique in lifting weights in the snapshots, and his muscular arms were on full display. Joseph was wearing a gray ‘Gold’s Gym’ T-shirt and black Nike shorts during the workout session, in which he could be seen lifting the massive weights, and his friend, who looked on in one photo, was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. “Showing lil bro the ropes 😉,” he captioned the pics.

This isn’t the first time Joe took to social media to share his gym experiences. The Pepperdine University graduate is known for being heavily involved in the gym scene just like his dad, and loves to show off the progress in his physique whenever he can. On Aug. 20, he posted a photo that showed him posing in a gray tank top and his incredible biceps were definitely impressive. “Always happy to see the GAINZ!!!” he captioned the pic, referring to the increase in his muscles.

Arnold’s look-alike son has been seen working out at Gold’s Gym in Venice and he’s even been joined by his world-famous actor dad on some occasions. A previous source told us that the Terminator star is thrilled his son has an interest in bodybuilding and working out just like him, especially at the same gym he has spent his time in.

“Arnold is happy and proud that his son Joe is following in his huge footsteps,” a source inside Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Arnold loves that Joe is excited about weight-lifting, fitness and bodybuilding. It warms Arnold’s heart that his son is taking after him and enjoys weight lifting at the same Gold’s Gym that Arnold spent years doing work. The two workout together all the time and Joe feels lucky that he gets to train and learn from his father, the greatest bodybuilder of all time.”

We’re happy to see Joe having a great time by himself and with friends at the gym! We look forward to seeing more epic muscle photos in the future.