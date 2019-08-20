Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 21, Shows Off His Muscle ‘Gainz’ — See Progress

Joseph Baena debuted his ever-growing biceps and more with a new gym selfie on Instagram! The recent college graduate happens to train at the same gym where his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, filmed an iconic movie.

Judging by these biceps, Joseph Baena could convincingly play an indestructible cyborg assassin just like his dad (well, he already did that). Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 21-year-old son showed off his ripped arms in a gym selfie on Aug. 20, and if they seemed bigger to you, they were! “Always happy to see the GAINZ!!!” Joseph captioned the post (the first picture below), in which he flexed his bulging deltoids, biceps, triceps and pecs. The location tag of this post was important, because Joseph snapped the selfie at the same place where his dad filmed his 1977 classic Pumping Iron: Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, CA!

More than four decades has passed since Arnold, now 72, filmed Pumping Iron, but Joseph revealed that his dad still trains at the same gym that served as the movie’s set. For a birthday tribute to his dad on July 30, Joseph shared a photo of them hitting Gold’s Gym’s machines and wrote, “BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you dad 🎊🎉.” We’d expect to make some gains too with the Terminator as our training partner.

Joseph regularly updates his Instagram feed with shirtless selfies and gym workouts, and you can see the progress he has made within the short span of nine months. The second photo below shows Joseph in Nov. 2018, before he went on to debut his “gainz” nearly a year later.

Arnold’s workout protégé especially has time to focus on his fitness after graduating from Pepperdine University in April 2019. “I am so incredibly grateful to have the privilege to study at and graduate from such a beautiful and high caliber school. I now have my degree in business administration and with that, I believe this is only the beginning of a new road,” Joseph wrote under photos of his college graduation ceremony. While he holds a degree in business administration, we’re excited to see if Joseph will continue an acting career. He remade Arnold’s bar scene from Terminator 2: Judgement Day shot-by-shot for a short film in 2016, and we’re demanding another remake!

Joseph’s biceps were on display yet again when he took a romantic stroll with his college sweetheart, Nicky Dodaj, at the Santa Monica Farmers Market on Aug. 18. The hand-holding gave Arnold’s son a chance to flex his arms!