Joseph Baena, 22, Shows Off His Buff Muscles In T-Shirt For Date Night With Nicky Dodaj

Joseph Baena showed off his famous muscles during another cute date night with Nicky Dodaj. Who knew that a band tee could look that good?

Joseph Baena and girlfriend Nicky Dodaj are inseparable! Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s look-alike son, 22, was spotted out and about with his college sweetheart in Los Angeles yet again, this time enjoying a fun night at celebrity hotspot Bootsy Bellows. The couple, who have been dating TKtime, held hands as they walked out of the club on Sunset Boulevard, looking serene and relaxed — when they weren’t looking into each other’s eyes, that is. Joseph and Nicky giggled and flashed each other huge smiles, and it was so cute!

Speaking of cute — can we talk about Nicky’s outfit? The financial planner, who met her man while getting her business degree at Pepperdine University, always rocks amazing outfits. This one was no exception. For the night out at the club, Nicky wore a black, leather jacket, black bandeau top, ripped jeans, strappy sandals, and a Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag. She wore her hair perfectly straight and kept her makeup simple. That highlighter, tho! Her bodybuilder BF looked pretty good himself, for the record.

Joseph, an impressive bodybuilder just like his famous dad, repped French DJ Gesaffelstein in a tee that showed off those guns. His outfit was more casual than his girlfriend, just his simple album tee, black pants, and black Converse sneakers.

When we mentioned that Joseph and Nicky are inseparable, we mean it. It’s totally clear that these two are in love. From the farmer’s market in Santa Monica, to catching the fireworks on the Fourth of July, they’re by each other’s side. Clubbing’s a big deal for them. They even hit up their fave, Bootsy Bellows, in June, right after his sis Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s wedding to Chris Pratt!