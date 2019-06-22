Joseph Baena, 22, & GF Holds Hands Leaving A Club After Half-Sister Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hunky son Joseph Baena held onto his GF’s hand tightly while leaving a club after not attending his half-sister Katherine’s wedding to Chris Pratt.

School’s out for the summer….and forever in the case of recent college grad Joseph Baena. He’s making the most of the L.A. club scene now that his studies at Pepperdine University are complete. Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s 22-year-old love child hit up Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood on June 21, holding hands with his beautiful girlfriend Nicky Dodaj as they made their way out of the building. The aspiring bodybuilder looked buff with a tight black t-shirt that clung to his ripped torso.

Joseph is living his best life this summer, attending LA Dodgers games, going on hikes by the ocean and celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday with a glass of wine and a poolside make out on June 3. One major event he missed out on was his 29-year-old half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s wedding to actor Chris Pratt, 39, on June 8. Even though it was just up the coast in Montecito, CA, he spent the day lifting weights with pals in Malibu then hitting up a private party in Bel Air that evening.

Though it seems as if he didn’t get an invite to Katherine’s wedding, Joseph still wished her well. When she posted a wedding photo on June 9 to her Instagram he wrote “Congratulations! 💕🍾, Joseph,” in the comments. While he follows both Katherine and her brother Patrick, 25, on the ‘gram, they have not done the same with Joseph. He’s the product of an affair between Arnold and the family housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, which caused Katherine and Patrick’s mom Maria Shriver, 63, to file for divorce from Arnold in 2011 when Joseph’s true identity was revealed, even though she never followed through with the proceedings.

At least Arnold has been supportive of Joseph even if it seems like his half siblings aren’t. The 71-year-old former California governor attended his son’s April 28 graduation from Pepperdine. He proudly posed for a photo next to Joseph in his cap and gown and shared it on his social media with the caption, “Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”