Arnold Schwarzenegger Gushes Over Son Joseph Baena, 21, On His College Graduation Day

View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram on Apr. 27 to show off a sweet pic of him and his 21-year-old son, Joseph Baena after he graduated from Pepperdine University.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, couldn’t help but gush over his son, Joseph Baena, after the 21-year-old became a graduate of Pepperdine University on Apr. 27, and he took to Instagram to share a very special message that every parent could relate to. “Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!” Arnold’s doting caption for an Instagram pic, taken on the big day, read. In the memorable pic, Arnold and Joseph, who is wearing his blue cap and gown, are posing while partaking in a handshake and sporting huge smiles.

Joseph’s graduation isn’t the only proud moment Arnold has been able to share with his son. Joseph has joined Arnold in the gym on multiple occasions to show off his bodybuilding muscular physique, which is totally reminiscent of his actor dad’s bod back in the day, and the young hunk has shared some of the moments in pics on Instagram. Joseph, whose mother is Mildred Patricia Baena, and Arnold seem to have a loving admiration for each other and it seems to grow more and more with each post!

Although Joseph has proven he looks up to his dad and loves working out on a regular basis, it’s not clear whether or not he’ll pursue a bodybuilding career or go forth with something else. Now that he’s earned a business degree, the sky is the limit for the Arnold look-alike! We know one thing’s clear, no matter what he decides to do, we’re sure Arnold will be there proud and cheering him on!

Now that he’s a graduate, we can’t wait to see where the open road takes Joseph. With a loving father by his side, we’re sure he’ll get all the encouragement he needs.